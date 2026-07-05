Denver police make multiple arrests in street racing crackdown

Denver police say they've made multiple arrests and impounded vehicles in an effort to crack down on street racing.

The Denver Police Department says they stopped 19 street racers during an operation last weekend. Four people were cited or arrested and are facing charges of exhibition of speed and reckless driving. Their vehicles were also impounded.

Denver Police Department

"Street racing is not only dangerous for the involved drivers, but also creates the potential to harm or kill others who are not involved. Potential penalties the driver faces include jail time and court costs, along with the potential to have their vehicle seized," the department said.

Officers say that others can help cut down on street racing by going to reportstreetracing.com