Denver police: man shot, killed at Commons Park had rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition

By Jennifer McRae

Denver police release body cam video of deadly shooting in Commons Park
Denver police release body cam video of deadly shooting in Commons Park 00:44

Police in Denver are revealing more details about a deadly shooting involving a man with a weapon at Commons Park. Officers rushed to the popular park near 16th and Platte Streets on Nov. 20. 

dpd-update-vo-transfer-frame-79.jpg
Denver police officers rushed to Commons Park near 16th and Platte Streets on Nov. 20 where a man was reportedly chasing people around with a gun.  CBS

On Wednesday, investigators said the man had a rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The Denver Police Department released body camera video detailing what happened at the park.   

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told CBS News Colorado at the time that the shooter was "chasing people around with a long gun" and yelling at them in the park. 

dpd-update-vo-transfer-frame-297.jpg
The Denver Police Department released body cam video of a deadly shooting at Commons Park on Nov. 20 Denver Police

When officers arrived, the suspect began "firing at the officer's vehicle." At least one officer used the car as a shield according to the police chief. 

Officers returned fire, striking the man and killing him. Bullets from the suspect's rifle broke windows at the nearby glass house condos. 

dpd-update-vo-transfer-frame-180.jpg
Officers rushed to Commons Park near 16th and Platte Streets on Nov. 20 on reports of a man with a gun on Nov.20. CBS

No one else was hurt, including officers. 

November 30, 2023 / 9:24 AM MST

