Denver police: man shot, killed at Commons Park had rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition
Police in Denver are revealing more details about a deadly shooting involving a man with a weapon at Commons Park. Officers rushed to the popular park near 16th and Platte Streets on Nov. 20.
On Wednesday, investigators said the man had a rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The Denver Police Department released body camera video detailing what happened at the park.
Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told CBS News Colorado at the time that the shooter was "chasing people around with a long gun" and yelling at them in the park.
When officers arrived, the suspect began "firing at the officer's vehicle." At least one officer used the car as a shield according to the police chief.
Officers returned fire, striking the man and killing him. Bullets from the suspect's rifle broke windows at the nearby glass house condos.
No one else was hurt, including officers.
for more features.