Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after person firing a long gun fires at Denver police officers near 16th and Platte Streets

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police investigate shooting involving officers near 16th and Platte Streets
Denver police investigate shooting involving officers near 16th and Platte Streets 00:27

The Denver Police Department issued an update saying that a suspect is dead after a shooting involving officers near 16th and Platte Streets. 

DPD initially tweeted Monday afternoon that it was investigating a deadly shooting involving officers.

The department says officers initially responded to a "weapons-related" report as the suspect was first reported injured in the shooting and no officers were reportedly injured.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters the shooter was "chasing people around with a long gun" and yelling at them in the park. 

When Denver police arrived to confront the suspect, the suspect began "firing at the officers' vehicle."  At least one officer used the car as a shield according to the police chief. 

A witness caught the incident on video Monday afternoon and posted it to Instagram.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 4:22 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.