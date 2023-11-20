1 dead after person firing a long gun fires at Denver police officers near 16th and Platte Streets
The Denver Police Department issued an update saying that a suspect is dead after a shooting involving officers near 16th and Platte Streets.
DPD initially tweeted Monday afternoon that it was investigating a deadly shooting involving officers.
The department says officers initially responded to a "weapons-related" report as the suspect was first reported injured in the shooting and no officers were reportedly injured.
Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters the shooter was "chasing people around with a long gun" and yelling at them in the park.
When Denver police arrived to confront the suspect, the suspect began "firing at the officers' vehicle." At least one officer used the car as a shield according to the police chief.
A witness caught the incident on video Monday afternoon and posted it to Instagram.
The investigation remains ongoing.
