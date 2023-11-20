1 dead after person firing a long gun fires at Denver police officers near 16th and Platte Streets

The Denver Police Department issued an update saying that a suspect is dead after a shooting involving officers near 16th and Platte Streets.

DPD initially tweeted Monday afternoon that it was investigating a deadly shooting involving officers.

The department says officers initially responded to a "weapons-related" report as the suspect was first reported injured in the shooting and no officers were reportedly injured.

ALERT: #DPD is in the area of 16th & Platte Streets investigating a shooting involving officers. Officers originally responded on a weapons-related call for service. Suspect injured. No officers injured. Updates will be posted to this thread when available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Kibm6sOn6x — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 20, 2023

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters the shooter was "chasing people around with a long gun" and yelling at them in the park.

When Denver police arrived to confront the suspect, the suspect began "firing at the officers' vehicle." At least one officer used the car as a shield according to the police chief.

A witness caught the incident on video Monday afternoon and posted it to Instagram.

The investigation remains ongoing.