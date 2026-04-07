Denver police believe man charged with soliciting child prostitution may have other victims

Denver police are looking for more information after a man was charged with soliciting multiple teenagers for prostitution in March.

The Denver Police Department said it was notified last month that multiple Northfield High School students had received notes left on their vehicles in a Target parking lot in the area. These notes reportedly contained instructions for contacting someone via an encrypted email address.

The Human Trafficking Unit began investigating the case, and police arrested a suspect on March 30. The DPD said he has been charged with two counts of soliciting for child prostitution and one count of attempted sexual assault.

Investigators believe the man may have targeted other minors as well, and asked anyone with information about other possible victims to contact the DPD Human Trafficking Unit tipline at (720) 913-6060. After selecting a language, select option two.

DPD said it is not releasing the suspect's name due to the potential impact of pretrial publicity.