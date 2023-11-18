Watch CBS News
Denver police looking for white SUV with front end damage after hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police are looking for any information as to the whereabouts of a white SUV or its driver after an early morning hit-and-run that claimed the life of a motorcyclist near Highland Park.

The crash happened a little after midnight Saturday near Speer Boulevard and Grove Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, but when officers arrived, the driver who allegedly hit the motorcyclist was gone.

In its investigation, Denver PD officers say they learned the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist was a white SUV that now has damage to the front end.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

A photo shows debris left in the wake of a deadly hit-and-run near Speer Boulevard and Grove Street on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. CBS
