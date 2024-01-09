Watch CBS News
Denver police issue Medina Alert in hit & run crash with serious injuries

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Denver are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorist and pedestrian. The crash happened on Tuesday morning at Broadway and Curtis. 

Investigators said the crash left the pedestrian with serious injuries and the driver left the scene. 

Police issued a Medina Alert for the suspect vehicle described as a green/tan 2001 Subaru Outback with Colorado license plate BXL-E64.  CBI

Police issued a Medina Alert for the suspect vehicle described as a green/tan 2001 Subaru Outback with Colorado license plate BXL-E64. 

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 720.913.2000 and press 2. 

The Medina Alert system was passed into law by the Colorado legislature following the death Jose Medina in 2011. Medina was a parking valet who was hit by a vehicle near 10th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Denver. That vehicle left the scene.  

