Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police investigation uncovers alleged prostitution at PT's Showclub

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Denver could be shutting down a gentleman's club because of prostitution allegations. A Denver Police Department undercover investigation revealed that dancers were also exchanging other illicit services for money, which is illegal. 

Police said some dancers at PT's Showclub at 1601 W Evans Ave. were offering sexual acts in exchange for money. Two dancers were cited during a sting operation in March of this year. 

The business has an opportunity to defend itself at a hearing scheduled for next month. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 3:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.