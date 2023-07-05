Denver police investigation uncovers alleged prostitution at PT's Showclub

The City of Denver could be shutting down a gentleman's club because of prostitution allegations. A Denver Police Department undercover investigation revealed that dancers were also exchanging other illicit services for money, which is illegal.

Police said some dancers at PT's Showclub at 1601 W Evans Ave. were offering sexual acts in exchange for money. Two dancers were cited during a sting operation in March of this year.

The business has an opportunity to defend itself at a hearing scheduled for next month.