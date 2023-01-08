Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured near S. Winona

The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of S Winona Ct. One victim transported to local hospital. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. Updates will be posted to this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/vmZ5Yu8bOT — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2023

Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time.

Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.