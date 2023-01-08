Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured near S. Winona
The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.
Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time.
Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.