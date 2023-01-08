Watch CBS News
Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured near S. Winona

The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.

Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. 

Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.

January 7, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

