Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police investigating an outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. 

Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. 

DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 1:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.