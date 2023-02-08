Denver police investigating an outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street
The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street.
Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death.
DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.