Denver police investigating an outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street

The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street.

ALERT: #DPD is conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 200 block of S. Hudson. The #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's ID and cause of death. If the status of this investigation is upgraded to a homicide, we will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/4DaRwW7uIK — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 8, 2023

Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death.

DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide.