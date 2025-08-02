Watch CBS News
Denver police investigating homicide, body found in Five Points Neighborhood

The Denver Police Department is looking for information after a person was killed in the Five Points Neighborhood Saturday night.

According to DPD, officers were called to the scene in the 2200 block of Glenarm Place, near Polaris Elementary School, around 7:50 p.m. Authorities say a decomposing body was found at the scene, and after further investigation, they believe the person's death to be a homicide.

Investigators are working to gather suspect information and encourage anyone with information on the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP or by submitting a tip online.

