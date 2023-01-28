Watch CBS News
Denver police investigating crash involving motorist and pedestrian around E Iliff Ave. and S Dayton Way

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian in the area of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Dayton Way.

Officers say one person was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. 

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

