Denver police investigating crash involving motorist and pedestrian around E Iliff Ave. and S Dayton Way
The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian in the area of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Dayton Way.
Officers say one person was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.