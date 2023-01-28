Denver police investigating crash involving motorist and pedestrian around E Iliff Ave. and S Dayton Way

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian in the area of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Dayton Way.

#HeadsUp: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian in the area of E Iliff Ave and S Dayton Way. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. #Denver pic.twitter.com/TwFKWOUxC6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 28, 2023

Officers say one person was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.