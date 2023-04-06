Watch CBS News
Denver police investigates shooting near Navajo Street that left 1 injured

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that took place in the 3300 Block of Navajo Street.

Authorities say one adult female victim was located and was transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. 

DPD says the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to develop a suspect and motive. 

First published on April 5, 2023 / 10:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

