Denver police investigates shooting near Navajo Street that left 1 injured
The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that took place in the 3300 Block of Navajo Street.
Authorities say one adult female victim was located and was transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
DPD says the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to develop a suspect and motive.
