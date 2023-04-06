Denver police investigates shooting near Navajo Street that left 1 injured

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that took place in the 3300 Block of Navajo Street.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 3300 Block Navajo St. One victim located, an adult female, Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/1j27ZkzzlZ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 6, 2023

Authorities say one adult female victim was located and was transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

DPD says the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to develop a suspect and motive.