Denver police investigate early morning shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood

Police in Denver investigated an early morning shooting on Tuesday at 13th Avenue and Pearl Street. Investigators said officers rushed to the 1300 block of North Pearl Street in the parking lot of Call Your Mother around 2 a.m.

Denver police investigated a shooting at 13th and Pearl early Tuesday morning. CBS

When officers arrived, one victim was rushed to the hospital.

At the scene, one vehicle was seen with its back windshield shattered.

The shooting scene at 13th and Pearl. CBS

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.