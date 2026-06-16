Denver police investigate early morning shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood
Police in Denver investigated an early morning shooting on Tuesday at 13th Avenue and Pearl Street. Investigators said officers rushed to the 1300 block of North Pearl Street in the parking lot of Call Your Mother around 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, one victim was rushed to the hospital.
At the scene, one vehicle was seen with its back windshield shattered.
What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.