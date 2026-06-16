Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police investigate early morning shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Denver investigated an early morning shooting on Tuesday at 13th Avenue and Pearl Street. Investigators said officers rushed to the 1300 block of North Pearl Street in the parking lot of Call Your Mother around 2 a.m.

13th-pearl-shooting-transfer-frame-205.jpg
Denver police investigated a shooting at 13th and Pearl early Tuesday morning.  CBS

When officers arrived, one victim was rushed to the hospital. 

At the scene, one vehicle was seen with its back windshield shattered. 

13th-pearl-shooting-transfer-frame-487.jpg
The shooting scene at 13th and Pearl.  CBS

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue