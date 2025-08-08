Denver police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on I-70 near Peoria

Denver police investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-70 near Peoria Street early Friday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened just after 3 a.m.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Peoria, involving a motorist and a pedestrian. The pedestrian did not survive.

I-70 and Peoria CBS

Police said they are investigating what happened leading up to the crash.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed after the crash and during the investigation. All lanes reopened at 6:15 a.m. During the closure, drivers were urged to take an alternate route.