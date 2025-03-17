Denver police investigate crash involving RTD train and pedestrian

Denver police investigated a crash involving an RTD train and a pedestrian at E. Smith Road and N. Monaco Street on Monday morning. The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

Monaco was closed in both directions at Smith Road during the investigation. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the closure.

RTD's A-line runs through that area. RTD issued a service alert that impacted Union Station, 38th and Blake, 40th and Colorado and the Central Park Station due to "police activity." A shuttle bus was taking passengers to those stops during the service disruption.