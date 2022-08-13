Denver police host school supply caravan on Aug. 13
The Denver Police Department is hosting a back-to-school caravan with several stops on Saturday. The caravan will make stops at five locations around the city on Aug. 13.
Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
The caravan will stop at 11194 E 45th Ave, Lincoln Tech at 10 a.m., 1313 Xenia Street at 11 a.m., Cheltenham Elementary at noon, the Lighthouse Church at 1 p.m. and 2998 South Kenton Street at 2 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.