Denver police host school supply caravan on Aug. 13

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Denver Police Deparment hosts back-to-school drives across the city on Saturday
The Denver Police Department is hosting a back-to-school caravan with several stops on Saturday. The caravan will make stops at five locations around the city on Aug. 13. 

Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The caravan will stop at 11194 E 45th Ave, Lincoln Tech at 10 a.m., 1313 Xenia Street at 11 a.m., Cheltenham Elementary at noon, the Lighthouse Church at 1 p.m. and 2998 South Kenton Street at 2 p.m.

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

First published on August 12, 2022 / 8:00 PM

