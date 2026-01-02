Denver police searching for driver responsible for hitting, killing pedestrian on New Year's Eve

The Denver Police Department is continuing to search for a driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve.

Denver police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 11:05 p.m., around the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Arizona Avenue. The driver was traveling south on Federal and hit the pedestrian as they were crossing Federal. Police say the pedestrian suffered a fatal injury in the crash.

Image released by the Denver Police Department of a vehicle they believe to be involved in a fatal hit and run Denver Police Department

Denver Police have provided a picture of the suspect vehicle and a poster with more information. The vehicle is described as a gray or silver colored sedan. The vehicle may also have minor to moderate damage on the passenger side front of the vehicle.

Denver Police say the driver fled the scene of the crash without stopping or leaving information. This is required by law. Now, the police are asking all witnesses to come forward with information.

You can call Crimestoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous and receive a $2,000 reward. The driver will face charges for hitting and even killing the pedestrian.