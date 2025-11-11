Denver police target drivers with missing or expired registration and tags

The Denver Police Department is planning to target drivers with missing or expired registration and tags during a temporary enforcement period from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15. According to DPD, drivers are encouraged to renew now to avoid being pulled over and cited.

CBS

During the one-month period, Denver police will enforce expired vehicle registration and expired temporary license plate violations. The police department said it will suspend its low-level traffic policy during the enforcement period after the community expressed concern about those violations.

This is DPD's fifth enforcement period since July 2024. During the one-month enforcement period from mid-April to mid-May of this year, officers issued 656 vehicle registration violations.

CBS

Drivers who wait to renew may face a $95 fine. According to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, registering a newly purchased or acquired vehicle must be done in person at DMV locations. Renewals may be completed online or at a kiosk.

Vehicle registrations have a 30-day grace period after expiring, but temporary registration tags do not have a grace period.