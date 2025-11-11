Watch CBS News
Denver police target drivers with missing or expired registration and tags

The Denver Police Department is planning to target drivers with missing or expired registration and tags during a temporary enforcement period from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15. According to DPD, drivers are encouraged to renew now to avoid being pulled over and cited. 

During the one-month period, Denver police will enforce expired vehicle registration and expired temporary license plate violations. The police department said it will suspend its low-level traffic policy during the enforcement period after the community expressed concern about those violations. 

This is DPD's fifth enforcement period since July 2024. During the one-month enforcement period from mid-April to mid-May of this year, officers issued 656 vehicle registration violations. 

Drivers who wait to renew may face a $95 fine. According to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, registering a newly purchased or acquired vehicle must be done in person at DMV locations. Renewals may be completed online or at a kiosk. 

Vehicle registrations have a 30-day grace period after expiring, but temporary registration tags do not have a grace period. 

