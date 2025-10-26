Denver Police Department welcomes trick-or-treaters at community Halloween parties

The Denver Police Department is offering some spooky fun to the community with six Halloween parties across the area.

Children and their families gathered at the District Three Station on Sunday for carnival games, balloon animals, face painting, and lots of goodies. Sgt. Kiarra Jenkins said it's a great way to engage with the community in a safe and fun environment.

Fourth Annual District Three Halloween Carnival CBS

"Today, we are hosting our Fourth Annual District Three Halloween Carnival. This is a great time for us to see the kiddos in their costumes, engage, play some games, and just have a good time giving back to the community," said Jenkins. "Oftentimes, children are scared of the police, and so this is a good way to bridge that gap and crack the ice in a fun way with candy, games, and music. It's so rewarding, and we love seeing the kiddos in costume. It always makes my heart so happy."

The police department is encouraging families across Denver to dress up, drop by, and enjoy some sweet treats at these free events.

Saturday, October 25: Harvest Trunk or Treat

Lincoln Tech – 11194 East 45th Avenue



11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 26: Denver Police Halloween Carnival

DPD District Three – 1625 South University Boulevard



1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 28: Denver Health Peña Clinic Trunk or Treat

1339 South Federal Boulevard



5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 30: Mile High Trunk or Treat

Empower Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant Street, Parking Lot C



5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 31

National Western Center Trunk or Treat Event



Stockyards Event Center – 5004 National Western Drive





4:00 to 6:00 p.m.



Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Event



DPD District Six – 1566 North Washington Street





4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Police also encouraged trick-or-treaters to stay safe if they venture out for some traditional fun on Halloween by wearing bright-colored or reflective clothing and/or carrying a flashlight or glowstick. It's also important that children can see where they're going while wearing their costumes or masks, DPD said.

They encouraged families to have children walk together with family and friends, instead of going out alone, and having a responsible adult available.

DPD also asked drivers to be careful as they travel through neighborhoods and keep an eye out for children, and asked trick-or-treaters to stay safely on the sidewalks and crosswalks.