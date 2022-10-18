Denver Police Department seeing success from outreach program

The Denver Police Department has seen a lot of success with the introduction of its STAR program, sending mental health specialists to certain 911 calls.

A second program launched around the same time is also seeing huge success.

The outreach case coordinators support residents who police encounter, long after a crisis is over.

"I touched his neck, there was no pulse," Robert Garcia said.

On March 20, 2021, Garcia lost his son, Chris, who had been battling illness for years.

"I was his caregiver, and his father," he said.

While trying to grieve, Garcia was also faced with a grim reality.

Living alone on a fixed income, he would no longer be able to afford the apartment they shared.

"I love my son with all my heart, but I had to put it to the back and worry about what was going to happen," Garcia said.

The Denver Police officers who responded helped him find a place to start, connecting him with the outreach case coordinator in their district. Mandy Fiegel is the program supervisor.

"As outreach coordinators, we are able to help in a little bit broader spectrum in regard to behavioral health resources, substance issues helping folks get the appropriate resources they are in need of but may not be aware of," she said.

Deon Rogers was assigned to Garcia's case.

"I am not a cop, I like to introduce myself as a specialist in resources," he said.

He has been working with Garcia for more than a year now.

Denver Police sees success with STAR program, sending mental health experts to some 911 calls. CBS

"Sometimes it might be twenty minutes, sometimes it might be an hour or two hours," Rogers said.

Working to connect him with resources for food and other living expenses, but also helping him apply for and secure a place to live.

"Our purpose is to make ourselves obsolete to see Robert moving on that feels like a job well done," Rogers said.

His hope is that the program will continue to grow.

"I just want people to know we exist," he said

Garcia says without his coordinators, "chances are that I would be out on the street," he said.

Instead, he's just days away from moving into a new apartment and taking only the best of the past with him.

"I sit by the window and look out and think about my son and I walking down that sidewalk before," he said.

While most counties do have outreach teams, Fiegel says this is unique because they work directly with police.

There are currently seven coordinators, one in each Denver Police district.