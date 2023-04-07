Denver police reports 16th Avenue and Perry Street closed after hit-and-run incident
The Denver Police Department says the intersection of 16th Avenue and Perry Street is closed after a person was struck by a vehicle, while the driver left the scene Friday afternoon.
At approximately 1:39 p.m., DPD tweeted that the intersection was closed due to an investigation after a person was struck by vehicle. It was reported that the victim sustained serious injuries in the crash.
DPD ruled the incident a hit-and-run crash as the vehicle was located, but the driver has not been taken into custody.
