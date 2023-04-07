Watch CBS News
Denver police reports 16th Avenue and Perry Street closed after hit-and-run incident

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department says the intersection of 16th Avenue and Perry Street is closed after a person was struck by a vehicle, while the driver left the scene Friday afternoon. 

At approximately 1:39 p.m., DPD tweeted that the intersection was closed due to an investigation after a person was struck by vehicle. It was reported that the victim sustained serious injuries in the crash.  

DPD ruled the incident a hit-and-run crash as the vehicle was located, but the driver has not been taken into custody. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 3:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

