Denver Police Department releases body cam video of Oneida Street shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department shared officer body camera video Wednesday of the encounter at a home on Oneida Street.

Investigators say, Frankie Lee Evans, barricaded himself inside a room with two hostages. When officers heard the commotion, they kicked in the door and saw Evans attempting to stab one of the hostages.

The two officers shot and killed Evans. 

Those two officers were moved to different assignments as the investigation remains ongoing. 

First published on May 10, 2023 / 3:59 PM

