Denver Police Department marks National Police Week by honoring fallen officers

The Denver Police Department is marking National Police Week by honoring fallen officers who died in the line of duty. Officers, family and friends gathered for a solemn memorial ceremony on Thursday morning. 

They remembered the sacrifice of those officers who died with a 21-gun salute and the release of doves. A total of 74 Denver police officers were honored. Each officer's name was read during the ceremony. 

Families of the fallen officers were in attendance along with the family of Patrolman Frank Potestio. He died from the Spanish Flu in 1918. His name was also added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC along with the memorial in Denver.

His grandson was happy to see his grandfather honored. 

"I think he deserved it because he died of the Spanish Flu and if he wasn't on the job I don't think he would have had it," said Potestio's grandson Harry Queen. "It was a powerful thing, it really was. I think... a very powerful thing."

Queen served on the Denver police force and retired in 1995. 

