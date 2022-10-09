Watch CBS News
Denver police ask for help solving a homicide at 31st & Downing

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver are asking for help with a homicide investigation. It happened about 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Whittier neighborhood. 

31st-downing-homicide-1-victim-from-dpd-and-crime-stoppers-copy.jpg
Denver Police

Police said when officers arrived at the scene in the 3100 block of Downing Street, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One person died. 

Police have released his picture but no other identifying information. 

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 1:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

