2 people, including Denver police officer, injured in 3-car crash in Arvada

A three-car crash in Arvada has shut down the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and West 66th Avenue.

The crash was first reported just before 2:30 p.m. and involved a Denver police cruiser, but it wasn't clear how that car was involved or if it was on duty.

An Arvada police spokesman confirmed the crash and the involvement of the Denver cruiser around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, but did not immediately have any other information.

A Denver police spokesman confirmed that the Denver police officer was taken to the hospital but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.

One other person was taken to the hospital, according to Arvada police, but the extent of that person's injuries was also not immediately known.