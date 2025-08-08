Watch CBS News
Denver police credit community with arrest of suspect in aggravated assault

A suspect in Denver is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault after the community helped police find him.

On July 14, the Denver Police Department put out a request for information to help identify a suspect wanted in an aggravated assault earlier that month. They released a photo of the man, who was wearing a black short sleeved shirt and black sweatpants with "chaos" written across the crotch area.

keon-lowery.png
Keon Lowery Denver Police Department

On Friday, the Denver Police Department thanked the community for helping to identify 21-year-old Keon Lowery. The department said tips submitted to Crime Stoppers helped them locate and arrest Lowery.

He is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

