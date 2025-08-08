Denver police credit community with arrest of suspect in aggravated assault

A suspect in Denver is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault after the community helped police find him.

On July 14, the Denver Police Department put out a request for information to help identify a suspect wanted in an aggravated assault earlier that month. They released a photo of the man, who was wearing a black short sleeved shirt and black sweatpants with "chaos" written across the crotch area.

Keon Lowery Denver Police Department

On Friday, the Denver Police Department thanked the community for helping to identify 21-year-old Keon Lowery. The department said tips submitted to Crime Stoppers helped them locate and arrest Lowery.

He is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.