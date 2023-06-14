Denver police close eastbound 6th Avenue at northbound I-25 on ramp for death investigation

Police in Denver closed eastbound 6th Avenue at the northbound I-25 on-ramp on Wednesday afternoon for a death investigation. All lanes of the ramp from eastbound 6th to northbound I-25 were closed at 3:30 p.m.

CBS

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed a large police presence and several investigators blocking the ramp.

ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation at EB 6th Ave & NB I-25.

D1 working a suspicious death at EB. Delays in the area possible. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim identification and cause of death. Updates posted when made available. pic.twitter.com/e6gGAD7Jwn — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 14, 2023

Investigators said they are conducting a death investigation. The victim has not been identified.

There is no estimate on when the roadway will reopen. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.