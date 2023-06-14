Denver police close eastbound 6th Avenue at northbound I-25 on ramp for death investigation
Police in Denver closed eastbound 6th Avenue at the northbound I-25 on-ramp on Wednesday afternoon for a death investigation. All lanes of the ramp from eastbound 6th to northbound I-25 were closed at 3:30 p.m.
The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed a large police presence and several investigators blocking the ramp.
Investigators said they are conducting a death investigation. The victim has not been identified.
There is no estimate on when the roadway will reopen. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.
