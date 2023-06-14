Watch CBS News
Denver police close eastbound 6th Avenue at northbound I-25 on ramp for death investigation

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver closed eastbound 6th Avenue at the northbound I-25 on-ramp on Wednesday afternoon for a death investigation. All lanes of the ramp from eastbound 6th to northbound I-25 were closed at 3:30 p.m. 

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed a large police presence and several investigators blocking the ramp. 

Investigators said they are conducting a death investigation. The victim has not been identified. 

There is no estimate on when the roadway will reopen. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 4:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

