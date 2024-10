Denver police close busy section of Colfax Avenue after report of shots fired

Police in Denver closed a busy section of Colfax Avenue for several hours on Wednesday. Officers closed the road between Yosemite and Xanthia after a report of shots fired.

Denver police closed a section of Colfax Avenue at Yosemite on Wednesday. CBS

Officers conducted a search for suspects after that report. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police told CBS Colorado that some people were questioned but no one was arrested.