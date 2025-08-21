Denver police ask community for assistance locating shooting suspect

The Denver Police Department is looking for the community's help in finding a suspect in a shooting over the weekend.

According to the DPD, a man approached the victim in the 5500 block of East 33rd Avenue around 2:28 a.m. Sunday. The suspect reportedly confronted the victim and shot them multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their wounds.

Suspect seen near the scene of a shooting on East 33rd Avenue. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Authorities said the suspect was wearing a mask and a hooded sweater at the time of the shooting. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released an image of the suspect on Thursday in hopes that someone in the community may be able to help identify him.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers and reference case number 25-25-375210.