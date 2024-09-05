Denver police arrest suspect in South Santa Fe Drive road rage homicide

Police in Denver have arrested a suspect wanted in a road rage homicide that happened last week. Chyon Kendrick has been arrested in connection with the homicide that happened about 1:47 p.m. on Aug. 29.

According to the investigation, a Denver Sheriff's Department deputy stopped to check on the occupants of a vehicle that appeared to have crashed near the intersection of West Byers Place and South Kalamath Street. That's when deputies discovered the driver was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The adult male victim was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators learned the driver had been involved in a road rage incident prior to the shooting. The investigation revealed that the victim was struck by gunfire while driving on South Santa Fe Drive and the vehicle came to a stop near West Byers Place and South Kalamath Street.

Investigators say with help from witness accounts and video evidence, the suspect was identified as Kendrick, 21. He was arrested by Denver police on Wednesday and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.