Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's death

Denver Police have made an arrest in connection with the killing of 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon in early August.

The suspect is being held for investigation of charges including first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile, officials said in a statement Saturday.

On Aug. 8, shortly after 1:15 p.m., Denver Police responded to the Southwest Recreation Center, 9200 West Saratoga Place. Officers found Aragon deceased with apparent signs of trauma.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office completed an autopsy and determined the cause of death was multiple sharp and blunt force injuries with a gunshot wound, and that the manner of death was a homicide, police said.

Over the past seven weeks, homicide investigators identified the suspect and got an arrest warrant. Friday, officers located and took the suspect into custody in Southwest Denver, police said.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make a determination regarding criminal charges. Until then, and due to the suspect being a minor, his name, mugshot, and arrest affidavit are not available to the public.

The Denver Police Department, along with City Councilman Kevin Flynn will host a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Southwest Recreation Center to discuss the investigation and arrest.