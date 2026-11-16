The Denver Police Department says they have arrested a man they suspect fatally stabbed his mother last week.

According to the DPD, 911 received a call on Nov. 15 when someone found the woman unresponsive inside a home in the 4300 block of North Shoshone Street. Officers say the woman suffered what appeared to be stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the stabbing took place on Nov. 13-14 and stemmed from a family-related issue. They identified the victim's son, Jonathan Paul Villa, as the suspect in her death.

The DPD says they used GPS information on his mother's phone to locate Villa and placed him under arrest. They are continuing to investigate the homicide and say Villa is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding possible charges. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release its official determination on the woman's cause of death at a later time.