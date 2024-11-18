Denver police arrest suspect in deadly shooting near Auraria Campus

Police in Denver have arrested the suspect accused in a deadly shooting near the Auraria Campus earlier this month. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of West Colfax Avenue on Nov. 3.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Circle K fuel station across from the Auraria bus stops about 2:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Deangelo Luarks Denver Police

Investigators told CBS News Colorado they identified Deangelo Luarks as the suspect. On Nov. 15, during an unrelated investigation, Luarks was arrested for a warrant out of another jurisdiction.

Police said Luarks is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in relation to the deadly shooting. Investigators said that Luarks and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released.