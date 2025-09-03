Denver police arrest suspect in deadly shooting on Labor Day

Police in Denver have arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened on Labor Day. According to investigators, Ashley Patterson was arrested in connection with the homicide in the 4100 block of North Orleans Street.

Denver police officers said they responded to a reported shooting just after midnight in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. When they arrived, they found an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

CBS

According to investigators, they learned there had been an altercation involving the victim and the suspect that escalated to the shooting. They believe the two knew each other and that there may have been prior conflicts involving the suspect and victim.

Detectives identified Patterson, 36, as the suspect and arrested her on Tuesday for investigation of first-degree murder.