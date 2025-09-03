Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police arrest suspect in deadly shooting on Labor Day

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver have arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened on Labor Day. According to investigators, Ashley Patterson was arrested in connection with the homicide in the 4100 block of North Orleans Street

Denver police officers said they responded to a reported shooting just after midnight in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. When they arrived, they found an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. 

orleans-st-deadly-shooting-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS

According to investigators, they learned there had been an altercation involving the victim and the suspect that escalated to the shooting. They believe the two knew each other and that there may have been prior conflicts involving the suspect and victim. 

Detectives identified Patterson, 36, as the suspect and arrested her on Tuesday for investigation of first-degree murder. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue