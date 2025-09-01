Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police search for suspect in deadly shooting

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police search for suspect in deadly shooting
Denver police search for suspect in deadly shooting 00:15

Police in Denver searched for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight. According to officers, they responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of North Orleans Street in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found one victim with serious injuries. That victim died at the hospital. 

orleans-st-deadly-shooting-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated. 

The Denver Police Department is asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 720.913.STOP.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue