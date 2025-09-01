Denver police search for suspect in deadly shooting

Police in Denver searched for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight. According to officers, they responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of North Orleans Street in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found one victim with serious injuries. That victim died at the hospital.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.

The Denver Police Department is asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 720.913.STOP.