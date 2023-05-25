Denver police arrest suspect allegedly connected to shooting on Fundy Street

The Denver Police Department announced Wednesday a suspect was taken into custody for their alleged connection to a shooting that occurred near Fundy Street.

According to the department, on May 7 at approximately, Denver police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Fundy Street.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Morris was located and arrested in Dallas, TX with the help of DPD.



When officers arrived on the scene they discovered an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an intensive investigation, authorities identified Terrel Morris, 32, as the suspect in the shooting.

DPD says Morris was located and taken into custody on Thursday in Dallas with assistance of the Dallas Police Department.

The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on charges.

DPD says the arrest affidavit is sealed and the booking photo is currently not available for release at this time.