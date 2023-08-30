Denver police arrest suspect accused of 22nd Avenue and Welton Street homicide

Denver Police Department announced Wednesday that a suspect was taken into custody for their alleged connection to the 22nd Avenue and Welton Street homicide.

The department issued a press release saying on Tuesday, Quadre Lamb, 28, was arrested by law enforcement and is currently being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Through an investigation, DPD identified Lamb as suspect in the shooting.

RELEASE: #Denver Police Arrest Suspect in 22nd and Welton Homicide pic.twitter.com/Zh0dCvfoQN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 30, 2023

According to DPD, on Aug. 17 around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Welton Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, Danzel Atkins, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DPD also says a preliminary investigation indicated the "incident began as an altercation that resulted in the shooting."

Denver District Attorney's Office will make final determination on charges.