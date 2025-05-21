Denver police arrest sexual assault suspect, believes there may be more victims

The Denver Police Department is looking for information on possible victims of a man suspected of sexual assault, kidnapping, and other offenses.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Glen Orion Meridith on May 13 after an investigation into multiple sexual assaults in Denver and Aurora. The Denver District Attorney's Office charged him with sexual assault, kidnapping, menacing and second-degree assault.

Denver Police Department

Police said there may be more victims, and encouraged anyone who believes they were a victim of Meridith to contact the DPD Sex Crimes Unit at (720) 913-6040.