Denver police search for 2 suspects in Feb. 7 sexual assault

Police in Denver are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a sexual assault from Feb. 7. Detectives believe the man and woman were involved in the assault on East Union Avenue. 

The assault happened about midnight Feb. 7 north of Belleview Avenue and east of I-25 in the Denver Tech Center. 

Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

March 7, 2023

