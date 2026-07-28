Denver pet owner shares scary experience after dog struck by e-bike on sidewalk

A pet owner in Denver is sharing her scary experience after her dog was struck by an e-bike on the sidewalk. The dog, Zeke, survived the incident, but the woman said the issue with e-bikes isn't going away.

Rachel Freedman lives in a Northfield neighborhood where she said the number of e-bikes on sidewalks and roads has increased. Her 4-year-old dog means everything to her and he's been through a lot in his short life.

Zeke CBS

"He'd basically been abused, starved, and used as a bait dog, and then he had been like held down and had his tail run over, which is why it's broken right over here. And so I've worked with him for the past four years, trying to get him to this place. I spent thousands on training and whatnot, just so that he would get into a really happy place. And we were doing great," said Freedman.

Freedman said she's worked hard to make sure he feels safe with her, "He was doing really well, and he was having a great day. So I decided to walk him down, maybe two houses down."

It all changed that night, July 11, when Zeke was struck by an e-bike.

"I hate even thinking about it. If he had died, I don't know what I would have done," said Freedman.

The Ring camera video shows the moment it happened.

"Then all of a sudden, he heard something. I'm not really sure what he heard, but he looked back, and that's when I locked his leash," said Freedman.

That's when she said an e-bike on the sidewalk struck Zeke, flipping him around.

A Ring camera captured the moment Zeke was struck by the e-bike in a Northfield neighborhood. Ring

"I'm literally having a panic attack," said Freedman. "At the time, I didn't know if he was going to be OK or not."

Freedman said the rider stopped and then sped off.

"That's when he basically turned around and told me to 'F' myself and to 'F' off, and that it was my fault, and he had the right-of-way, and he was glad my dog was hit," said Freedman. "Didn't say, 'Hey, I'm behind you.' Didn't slow down. Basically, he just drove right past, or tried to, and then Zeke reacted how he reacted because I'm pretty sure he was pretty scared."

Denver police said officers are investigating the incident.

Freedman said what happens speaks to a bigger issue in her neighborhood, "I mean it's every day, nonstop, and they're gonna kill somebody, and I don't think the kids understand that it's not them. Their parents are the ones that will also be charged and should be charged."

Despite bike lanes on the pavement next to the sidewalk where Zeke was struck, Freedman said there are an increasing number of people, including teenagers, being reckless with e-bikes and e-scooters on the sidewalk.

"I watched so many of them almost get hit by cars. One day it's gonna happen," said Freedman.

She's urging families to educate riders about safety and for more vigilance sharing the road, "There are rules to the road. There are rules for pedestrians. There are also rules for bicycles."

An image of the e-bike rider from a Ring camera. Ring

HCA HealthOne said seven of its hospitals across Colorado recorded approximately 149 e-bike and e-scooter-related injuries so far this year.