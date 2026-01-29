Denver pet deposit assistance program helps renters keep their furry friends

One Denver city leader has a plan to help pet owners keep their pets. The number of animals surrendered to the Denver Animal Shelter is way up.

That number has tripled since 2019, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. Nearly 3,000 were surrendered last year.

Dogs are the most surrendered of all pets, totalling 60% of surrendered pets.

The Pet Deposit Assistance program is designed to help renters in Denver City Council District 10 keep their pets while accessing safe and stable housing. For renters in Denver, when it comes to choosing stable housing or keeping their pets, they sometimes have to choose between their pets and housing.

Denver City Councilmember Chris Hinds says it's a problem in his district, which is why he has decided to focus on the issue.

"We've heard time and time again from renters in District 10 that they feel that they are one paycheck away from being on the streets themselves," said Hinds.

The program is a partnership between the Community Economic Defense Project and the Denver Animal Shelter.

The University of Denver's Institute for Human Animal Connection will conduct a survey of those in the program to see if it does help reduce pet relinquishment.

Lauren Loney is a research assistant with the University of Denver's Institute for Human Connection. She says this study will help determine how helpful this pilot program is for renters.

"We are really hoping with this project to do a deep dive into this field about the effectiveness of this type of intervention," said Loney.

DDPHE says among the top categories for the reasons people say they are surrendering their pet is either landlord issues and or moving.

The pilot program will provide a one-time $300 pet deposit to help renters in District 10 keep their pets.

"We can make sure that we can provide an experience or provide funds for those who might have to make housing or pet ownership decisions because of Denver's affordability; we want to make sure people have their furry friend," said Hinds.

Residents like Jared Eccles agree that in this economy, anything helps, especially as new apartment buildings are opening in District 10. Assistance like this could bring relief to residents.

"As far as the rent, buildings just keep going up, and if they can get the rent they're asking, but I'm also concerned with it being empty with all the issues around the Golden Triangle, specifically."

Hinds adds that the pet deposit assistance is more than just keeping residents housed and keeping pets out of the shelter.

"We have a loneliness epidemic in America, and a lot of people see their pet as their family member. Sometimes more like family than your real family," said Hinds.

Those interested in the program can apply for the pilot program through an intake form.

One hundred residents in District 10 will be able to benefit from this. Those who live outside District 10 and are interested in receiving help from the Denver Pet Deposit Program can share their information and will be notified if the program expands.