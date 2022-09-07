Denver opens cooling centers Wednesday, Thursday

The City of Denver is opening cooling centers on Wednesday and Thursday as uncomfortably high temperatures continue. With forecasted temps nearing 100 degrees for the next two days, Denver Parks and Recreation will open all operating recreation centers to the public as cooling stations during regular business hours.

Those cooling centers will be free to the public to come inside and cool down.

Denver Public Library locations, except for Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, are available to the public as an indoor reprieve from the heat.

Denver set a new heat record on Tuesday at 98 degrees, topping the previous record of 97 degrees for Sept. 6.

Additional Information from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness. If your home is not air-conditioned, visit one of Denver's cooling stations.

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink.

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, instead take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Don't use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.

Don't drink alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine.

Limit your outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest.

If you must be outside during the heat of the day, follow these tips:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen.

Pace your activity and rest often.

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.

Heat illness, including heat stroke, can be dangerous and even fatal if not treated appropriately. Symptoms of heat-related illness can include: red or itchy skin, muscle pain or cramps, shallow breathing, elevated body temperature, a weak but quick pulse, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, dizziness or fainting.

During periods of extreme heat, check on friends and neighbors to be sure they are safe and remember to never leave children unattended in a hot car.

Denver's network of shelters provides a setting where individuals experiencing homelessness can seek refuge from severe weather while getting connected to case management and other stability services. For more information on overnight and day shelters for individuals and families, visit the Department of Housing Stability's Find Shelter webpage.