Schedule set for Denver Nuggets playoff games, opponent will be Minnesota Timberwolves

The schedule for the Nuggets opening NBA playoff games is set. Denver will play its first opening round game at Ball Arena at 8:30 p.m. and its second home game on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Then they'll play away games on April 21 & 23. Games 5-7, if necessary, would take place on April 25, 28 & 29.

They learned on Friday night that their opponent will be the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rookie Christian Braun said on Xfinity Monday Live that he and his Nuggets teammates weren't too concerned with which team they'll face.

"Whoever we've got, we've got," he said. "We're not trying to single out a team that we want, or anything like that. Just trying to have ourselves as prepared as we can be. And I think if we take care of ourselves, we're the most talented team in the league. So if we take care of what we need to take care of and play our best brand of basketball then I don't think anybody can beat us."

On Tuesday night the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, so the Lakers wound up as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will play in the first round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kim O'Reilly/CBS SPORTS

On Wednesday night the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 in Louisiana. They advanced to play the Timberwolves in the Twin Cities on Friday and lost badly. The Timberwolves wind up as the west's No. 8 seed and will face the Nuggets in the first round.

RELATED: Nuggets clinch No. 1 seed in NBA's Western Conference for first time in franchise history

The times and dates for the Nuggets playoff games of the opening round are as follows (with home games in bold):

Denver Nuggets vs TBD Round 1 Schedule

Round 1, Game 1: Sun, April 16 at 8:30 PM

Round 1, Game 2: Wed, April 19 at 8:00 PM

Round 1, Game 3: Fri, April 21 at 7:30 PM

Round 1, Game 4: Sun, April 23 at 7:30 PM

*Round 1, Game 5 (if necessary): Tue, April 25 at TBD*

*Round 1, Game 6 (if necessary): Thu, April 27 at TBD*

*Round 1, Game 7 (if necessary): Sat, April 29 at TBD*

Visit CBSSports.com to see their updating NBA Playoffs schedule.