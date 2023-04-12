Tip off time set for Denver Nuggets first playoff game, opponent will be 1 of 3 teams as NBA play-in games continue

The tip off time on Sunday for the Nuggets first playoff game is set. Denver will play at Ball Arena at 8:30 p.m.

Their opponent will be 1 of 3 teams as the NBA's play-in games continue. Denver rookie Christian Braun said on Xfinity Monday Live that he and his teammates aren't too concerned with which specific team they'll face.

"Whoever we've got, we've got," he said. "We're not trying to single out a team that we want, or anything like that. Just trying to have ourselves as prepared as we can be. And I think if we take care of ourselves, we're the most talented team in the league. So if we take care of what we need to take care of and play our best brand of basketball then I don't think anybody can beat us."

On Tuesday night the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, so the Lakers wind up as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will play in the first round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kim O'Reilly / CBS Sports

On Wednesday night the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana. The winner of that game will go on to play the Wolves in the Twin Cities on Friday. The winner of Friday's game will wind up as the west's No. 8 seed and will face the Nuggets in the first round.

Visit CBSSports.com to see their updating NBA Playoffs schedule.