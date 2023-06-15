'Heat Risk remains zero': Nuggets-loving Colorado National Weather Service office throws serious shade at their Miami counterparts

Best chance for rain on Thursday waits until after the Nuggets parade

Even the Denver-Boulder National Weather Service office enjoyed celebrating the Nuggets' championship this week by roasting their follow meteorologists in South Florida.

In a tweet published Tuesday morning, the NWS office in Boulder cleverly wrote "A nugget of information: Heat Risk remains zero for Denver." They tagged the National Weather Service office in Miami and included a mostly blank map showing potential heat risks in Colorado.

A heat risk map is usually far less relevant in Colorado than in Florida since it's designed to show health risks related to the combination of heat and humidity.

It does not appear the Miami office ever responded to the tweet, but the San Diego NWS office sure took notice.