Denver and Houston meet in conference showdown

The Houston Rockets (5-14, 15th in the Western Conference) will play the Denver Nuggets (12-7, second in the Western Conference) here in Denver; Monday at 7 p.m. MST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Western Conference action.

The Nuggets are 10-4 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.8% from deep, led by DeAndre Jordan shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are 3-10 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

Green is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 21.8 points and 3.8 assists. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jeff Green: day to day (knee), Bones Hyland: day to day (illness).

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate: out (ankle).