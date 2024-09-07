Report: Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray agrees to 4-year, $208M contract extension

Russell Westbrook explains why he decided to wear a new number with the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets and NBA superstar Jamal Murray have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $208 million, according to multiple sources.

The deal comes as the Nuggets look to retain one of their best players who has grown throughout his career as a certified ball player who can make his presence felt on both ends of the floor while being an explosive play and shot maker.

This is also a huge boost for Denver after signing guard Russell Westbrook on July 26 when he was bought out of his contract by the Utah Jazz and clearing waivers following a trade with the Clippers. That deal came after the team traded away their second unit guard Reggie Jackson on June 27, who was sent to the Charlotte Hornets. The Nuggets sent Jackson to Charlotte along with three unprotected second-round picks for cash considerations.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 12: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Target Center on May 12, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 115-107. David Berding / Getty Images

According to CBS Sports writer James Herbert, this is the richest extension the Nuggets could offer Murray. It will kick in during the 2025-26 season and keep him under contract through 2028-29.

Murray will also make $57.5 million in the final season of the deal, according to multiple sources.

If Murray and Denver had not been able to work out an extension, he would have hit unrestricted free agency following the 2024-25 season, according to Herbert.

Murray will still be a main focal point for the Nuggets at both ends of the floor with his partner crime in three-time MVP Nikola Jokic as they look to bounce back from what was believed to be another Finals run, but turned out to be a second-round playoff exit to the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last year in the playoffs, Murray played tough throughout the series against the Los Angeles Lakers and T-wolves by draining a few clutch shots and buzzer-beaters. He also averaged 20.6 points per game, 5.6 assists per game, 4.3 rebounds and shot 40.2% from the field.

For his career so far with the Nuggets, Murray has averaged 17.5 points per game, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds, while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38% from behind the arc.