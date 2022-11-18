Denver Nuggets drop in CBS Sports NBA Power Rankings

Following a tough loss at home against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Nuggets fell in CBS Sports NBA Power Rankings.

In the past week, the Nuggets also lost to the Celtics but defeated the Chicago Bulls, and that kept them from dropping even further. They fell into the No. 7 spot.

Denver stands in front of the Utah Jazz but behind the Atlanta Hawks who are 9-6 and third in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference and stand at 9-5 for the regular season so far.

Nikola Jokic, the two-time MVP, currently leads the team in minutes played with Michael Porter Jr. averaging the second most among the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 31.1 mpg, 20.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 8.9 apg, and 1.5 spg. The Joker has been a main focal point for the Nuggets once again, having another historic season and is an MVP candidate.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has also led the way for Denver, averaging 16.5 ppg and 4.5 apg.

Justin Tafoya / Getty Images

With the Nuggets 14 games into the regular season, there is still more than enough time for the team to improve its efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Denver is set for a two-game back-to-back away stand against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks starting Friday night. The Mavericks are currently 8-6 and stand at the No. 10 spot in the power rankings, jumping two spots after defeating the Portland Trailblazers and the Los Angeles Clippers.