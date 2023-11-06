Denver Nuggets championship run and Kroenke Sports Charities get $680K for 47 nonprofits

Denver Nuggets to grant $680,000 to 47 different charities in Colorado

Thanks to the Denver Nuggets historic championship season, 47 local non-profits are able to further their missions to help those in need in Colorado. Kroenke Sports Charities, an arm of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, gave away $680,000 to those organizations during halftime of the Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Monday.

Organizations like Integrated Family Community Services in Englewood reaped the benefits of the championship playoff run last season.

KSC sold tickets to watch parties as well as rally towels to fans. The proceeds from those events and sales were pooled into the fund going to the 47 charities.

IFCS serves its community in many ways, but its food pantry is among the most heavily relied upon by locals.

"Whenever there is a crisis in the community people come to us," said Todd McPherson, director of development for IFCS.

IFCS has been operating for decades, offering its clients access to free fresh foods, frozen meats, dairy products and much more. When open, dozens of families come through their pantry lines every hour.

"We serve over 6,000 people per month," McPherson said. "If we can alleviate parts of the food budget, they can put money toward things people can't help them with. The bald tires, medical bills and school supplies. The expenses of life."

Perian Cooper spent many years leaning on IFCS to help her make ends meet.

"I have been through the same thing (current shoppers) are going through," Cooper said.

Cooper spent many years visiting the pantry as a resource to help feed her daughter. In the years to follow she started volunteering and eventually was hired onto the paid staff at IFCS.

"Finances were tight, as a single mother. It helped my daughter and I a lot. We were paycheck to paycheck," Cooper said.

46 other agencies were also involved in the donations from KSC. Those include:

1. A Precious Child

2. BeyondHome

3. Boys & Girls Club of Pueblo County

4. Child Advocates- Denver CASA

5. Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation

6. Children's Museum of Denver

7. Clayton Early Learning

8. Colorado Pet Pantry

9. Colorado Springs Sports Corporation

10. Community Food Share

11. Craig Hospital Foundation

12. Denver Children's Home

13. Denver Dream Center

14. Denver Rescue Mission

15. Denver Tennis Park

16. Dream on 3, Rocky Mountain

17. Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFFA)

18. Family Tree, Inc.

19. Food Bank of the Rockies

20. Food For Thought Denver

21. Gigi's Playhouse Denver, Down Syndrome Achievement Centers

22. HopeKids

23. Hope's Promise

24. Integrated Family Community Services

25. Kids First Health Care

26. Make-A-Wish Colorado

27. MCA Denver

28. Mercy Housing Mountain Plains

29. National Sports Center for the Disabled

30. Parkinson Association of the Rockies

31. Quality Community Foundation

32. Reading Partners

33. River Deep Foundation

34. Rocky Mountain Children's Health Foundation

35. Rocky Mountain MS Center

36. Soldiers' Angels

37. Special Olympics Colorado

38. Sun Valley Youth Center

39. Tennyson Center for Children

40. There With Care

41. United Services Organization Inc.

42. Urban Peak

43. Warren Village

44. We Don't Waste

45. WeeCycle

46. Youth on Record

47. Zuma's Rescue Ranch

"Through the celebrations, through the playoffs, through the championship, organizations like ours can benefit. Kroenke Sports Charities is generous enough to share that," McPherson said. "Helping people with basic needs in life, the things we often take for granted is the sustenance to get them to the next level of self-sustainability.

"Your support of the team has a lasting impact and goes deep into the community to nourish lives and make a difference," McPherson said.