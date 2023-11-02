Denver Nuggets to grant $680,000 to 47 different charities in Colorado

The Nuggets championship win last season has resulted in heightened sales of merchandise and a major increase in the fanbase of Denver's NBA team. It also has resulted in a boost for local nonprofits the Kroenke family and their organization works with.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presents the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy to Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke after the 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

On Thursday Kroenke Sports Charities announced that they are giving funds raised during their playoff run to 47 different charities. They chose 47 because the Nuggets were in their 47th season when they finally won a championship.

A total of $680,000 is being granted to the nonprofits. Those funds were raised in part during the watch parties that were held at Ball Arena during away games and from the sales of rally towels.

A presentation of the funds to the charities who will receive grants will be made on the court at Ball Arena on Monday. It will happen during the first quarter intermission in the Nuggets home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kroenke Sports Charities describes its mission statement as follows: "We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need."